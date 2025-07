Leiter (leg) is throwing a bullpen session Friday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Leiter will throw off a mound for the first time since being placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left fibular head stress fracture. The 34-year-old has appeared in 41 games this season, logging a 4.46 ERA in 34.1 innings. He should be back sometime in early August.