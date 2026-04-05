Mark Leiter News: Charged with blown save Sunday
Leiter was charged with a blown save Sunday against the Astros, allowing one hit and one walk across one inning.
After Scott Barlow was unable to retire any of the four batters he faced to begin the eighth inning, Leiter was brought on with a 9-7 lead and runners on second and third. Leiter walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases and allowed a game-tying, two-run single to Cam Smith two batters later. Leiter still owns the Athletics' lone save through nine games and has a 2.45 ERA across 3.2 innings.
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