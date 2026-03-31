Mark Leiter News: Collects first save of 2026
Leiter earned the save in Monday's 5-2 win over Atlanta, allowing two hits while striking out one batter in one inning. He did not issue a walk.
Leiter was brought out for the ninth inning to protect the Athletics' three-run lead. He yielded hits to two of the first three batters he faced but bounced back to strike out Ronald Acuna before getting Drake Baldwin to pop out to second. Leiter is competing against Scott Barlow and Hogan Harris for the Athletics' closer job, but Leiter has earned the first save of the season for the organization, with Barlow blowing his opportunity against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
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