Mark Leiter News: Option for closer committee

Leiter could be a factor in the Athletics' closer committee to begin the season, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

The right-hander joined the A's on a one-year, $3 million contract in December after being non-tendered by the Yankees earlier in the offseason. Leiter had a 4.84 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 54:17 K:BB across 48.1 innings during the 2025 regular season, recording two saves and 16 holds in 59 appearances. Athletics manager Mark Kotsay utilized a heavy committee approach last year after the departure of closer Mason Miller at the trade deadline, and Leiter figures to be a part of that mix early in 2026 despite his underwhelming numbers last year. He's given up one run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks through four outings in spring training.