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Mark Leiter News: Picks up second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 9:45pm

Miller earned a save against the Rangers on Tuesday, striking out two batters over a scoreless inning of work.

Leiter had just a one-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth frame, but he breezed through a 1-2-3 inning on just 13 pitches. The right-hander recorded the Athletics' first save of the season March 31 against Atlanta, but he had blown both of his save chances (each of which were eighth-inning appearances) since. Over the past week, and Joel Kuhnel posted two saves for the team while Hogan Harris recorded one, so it's anyone's guess who will get the next opportunity. The Athletics' closer situation appears to be a full-fledged committee, making it tough to approach from a fantasy angle.

Mark Leiter
Sacramento Athletics
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