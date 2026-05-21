Mark Leiter News: Registers fourth save

Leiter earned a save against the Angels on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless 10th inning.

The game went into an extra frame, and after the A's managed a run in the top of the 10th, Leiter was called upon to close things out. He got into trouble when Jo Adell hit a leadoff single to put runners at first and third with no outs, but Leiter got out of the jam by striking out Josh Lowe before getting Jorge Soler to ground into a double play. The save was Leiter's fourth of the campaign, tying his career-best mark. He's now tied with Joel Kuhnel and Hogan Harris for the most saves on the squad, while Jack Perkins is right in the mix with three saves. Harris is probably the most desirable Athletics reliever for fantasy managers to roster since he had notched the team's past three saves coming into Thursday, but this seems to be a committee, which isn't ideal for fantasy purposes.