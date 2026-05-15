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Mark Leiter News: Tosses scoreless frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Leiter threw a perfect inning while striking out two Thursday against the Cardinals.

Leiter was called upon to pitch the seventh inning and did so without issue, retiring the side in order while adding a pair of strikeouts. It marked the third consecutive scoreless outing for the right-hander, who has struggled mightily at times during his first season with the Athletics. Leiter has allowed multiple runs in four appearances this year, contributing to a 7.64 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 17.2 total innings in 2026.

Mark Leiter
Sacramento Athletics
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