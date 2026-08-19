Mark Manfredi News: Contract selected

The Rockies selected Manfredi's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Manfredi joined the Rockies organization at the trade deadline as part of the deal that sent Antonio Senzatela to Milwaukee. Manfredi owns a 4.45 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 28.1 innings at Triple-A this season but has given up six runs in just five frames since being traded. Despite his recent performance, the Rockies will add him to their bullpen to provide fresh depth. Parker Mushinski was DFA'd in a corresponding move.