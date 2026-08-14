Mark Vientos headshot

Mark Vientos Injury: Begins baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Mets interim manager Andy Green said Friday that Vientos (hand) has begun baseball activities, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Vientos is finally ready to ease back into workouts after missing more than a month of action with a fractured right hand. There's no timetable yet for the infielder's return, and he is likely to require a rehab assignment before being reinstated to the active roster.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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