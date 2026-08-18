Mark Vientos Injury: Close to rehab assignment

Mets interim manager Andy Green said Tuesday that Vientos (hand) is "nearing" a rehab assignment, Michelle Margaux of SNY reports.

Green wouldn't provide an exact date of when Vientos would embark on a rehab assignment. Nevertheless, it's a positive sign in the veteran infielder's progress in his recovery from a fractured right hand that caused him to go on the injured list right before the All-Star break in July. The Mets should have a better sense of when Vientos can return from the IL once he's officially cleared to play in minor-league games.