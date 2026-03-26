Mark Vientos News: Absent from Opening Day lineup
Vientos is not in the lineup for Thursday's opener versus the Pirates.
With right-hander Paul Skenes on the bump for the Pirates, the Mets will go with Jorge Polanco at first base and the left-handed-hitting Brett Baty at designated hitter. The right-handed-hitting Vientos is unlikely to be a strict short-side platoon bat, but he could sit regularly against tougher righties.
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