Mark Vientos News: Connects for first spring homer

Vientos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's split-squad game against the Nationals.

Getting the start at first base and batting second, Vientos took Gus Varland deep in the eighth inning for his first long ball of the spring, but also struck out against PJ Poulin in the sixth. Vientos appears to have a spot on the Opening Day bench locked up, but with only two hits in 35 at-bats during Grapefruit League action (.057 batting average) and a 1:7 BB:K, the 26-year-old appears to be a long way from regular playing time.