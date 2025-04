Vientos went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

The 25-year-old third baseman had a slow start to the season, but Vientos is heating up rapidly. He's hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .289 (11-for-38) during that stretch with six extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and two homers), seven runs and nine RBI.