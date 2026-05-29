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Mark Vientos News: Goes deep against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Vientos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Mets' 9-7 extra-inning win over the Marlins on Friday.

Vientos extended the Mets' lead to 5-1 in the third inning after taking Max Meyer deep to left-center field for a solo home run. It was the seventh deep ball of the year for Vientos, five of which have come over his last 24 games since May 3. He is slashing .224/.261/.391 with 24 RBI and 15 extra-base hits over 184 plate appearances this season.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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