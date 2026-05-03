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Mark Vientos News: Goes deep twice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Vientos went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Vientos powered the Mets' offense, getting the club on the board with a two-run blast in the fourth inning before extending the lead in the ninth frame with another two-run shot. It marked the 26-year-old's first multi-homer game of the season and his first long ball since April 18. After a brutal cold spell in the middle of April, Vientos may be starting to heat up, with his OPS up to .737 across 26 contests after entering Sunday's contest at .650.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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