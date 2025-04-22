Fantasy Baseball
Mark Vientos headshot

Mark Vientos News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 12:57pm

Vientos (groin) is starting at third base and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Phillies.

Vientos sat out the past two contests after exiting Saturday's game due to groin discomfort, but he's ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's matchup with Philadelphia. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 during Saturday's contest, which broke a modest six-game hit streak during which he had an .945 OPS.

