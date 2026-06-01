Mark Vientos News: Not in Monday's lineup

Vientos is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Mariners on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos will get a breather after going 3-for-12 with one home run, three RBI and three runs scored during the Mets' three-game weekend series against the Marlins. Jared Young will start at first base while MJ Melendez serves as the designated hitter for Monday's series opener.