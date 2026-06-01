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Mark Vientos News: Not in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Vientos is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Mariners on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos will get a breather after going 3-for-12 with one home run, three RBI and three runs scored during the Mets' three-game weekend series against the Marlins. Jared Young will start at first base while MJ Melendez serves as the designated hitter for Monday's series opener.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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