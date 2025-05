Vientos is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Vientos is sitting for the second straight game. With Vientos on the bench, Brett Baty is making the start at third base and batting sixth against Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon. Vientos is slashing .220/.301/.370 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and a 15:30 BB:K on the season.