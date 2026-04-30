Mark Vientos News: Playing regularly at first base
Vientos will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Vientos appeared to fade into a part-time role a couple of weeks ago, but he's re-emerged as a more stable member of the lineup since Jorge Polanco (wrist) was placed on the injured list April 18. Vientos will claim his ninth start in 11 games Thursday, despite producing a lackluster .231/.333/.346 slash line to go with one home run and two RBI over the prior 10 contests.
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