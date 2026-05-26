Mark Vientos News: Receiving evening off
Vientos is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Vientos will hit the bench following a stretch of 22 consecutive starts, during which he produced a .227/.253/.420 slash line with four home runs, 15 RBI and nine runs. The Mets reinstated Jared Young (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and will insert him into the starting nine at first base in Vientos' stead.
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