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Mark Vientos News: Settling into full-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:24pm

Vientos will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Vientos will remain in the starting nine for an eighth straight contest after going 9-for-23 with a home run, two doubles, five runs and two RBI over the previous seven games. Though he had been limited to a short-side platoon role to begin the season, Vientos should be in line for a regular spot in the lineup versus both left- and right-handed pitching while Juan Soto (calf) is on the injured list.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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