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Mark Vientos News: Sitting again amid slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Vientos is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Cubs.

For the second straight game, the Mets will utilize Brett Baty at first base and MJ Melendez at designated hitter. Vientos is hitless over his last seven games and has seen his season OPS drop from 1.236 all the way down to .596 over that span.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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