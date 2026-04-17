Mark Vientos News: Sitting again amid slump
Vientos is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Cubs.
For the second straight game, the Mets will utilize Brett Baty at first base and MJ Melendez at designated hitter. Vientos is hitless over his last seven games and has seen his season OPS drop from 1.236 all the way down to .596 over that span.
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