Mark Vientos News: Sitting again Wednesday
Vientos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Vientos will head to the bench for the second time in the three-game series with Seattle while he's mired in extended slump at the dish. Over his last 12 games, Vientos has slashed .146/.167/.244 while drawing no walks and striking out at a 26.2 percent clip. The Mets will go with Jared Young at first base in place of Vientos on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Vientos See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Vientos See More