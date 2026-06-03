Mark Vientos News: Sitting again Wednesday

Vientos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Vientos will head to the bench for the second time in the three-game series with Seattle while he's mired in extended slump at the dish. Over his last 12 games, Vientos has slashed .146/.167/.244 while drawing no walks and striking out at a 26.2 percent clip. The Mets will go with Jared Young at first base in place of Vientos on Wednesday.