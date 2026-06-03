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Mark Vientos News: Sitting again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Vientos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Vientos will head to the bench for the second time in the three-game series with Seattle while he's mired in extended slump at the dish. Over his last 12 games, Vientos has slashed .146/.167/.244 while drawing no walks and striking out at a 26.2 percent clip. The Mets will go with Jared Young at first base in place of Vientos on Wednesday.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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