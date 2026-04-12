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Mark Vientos News: Sitting amid slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Vientos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Vientos has settled in as the Mets' primary first baseman but will hit the bench Sunday while in the midst of an 0-for-15 slump. Jared Young will take over at first base and bat third in the series finale versus the A's.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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