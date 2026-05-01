Mark Vientos News: Sitting Friday
Vientos is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Angels on Friday.
Vientos will take a seat for Friday's series opener while Brett Baty draws the start at first base and bats fifth. Vientos has reached base safely in six of his last seven games, and over that span he has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with two RBI and a 4:7 BB:K.
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