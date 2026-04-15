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Mark Vientos News: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Vientos is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Vientos has not recorded a hit over his last seven games, going 0-for-23 with eight strikeouts and a sacrifice fly over that span. He'll be on the bench for Wednesday's game while Brett Baty starts at first base and bats third.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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