Mark Vientos News: Sitting Wednesday
Vientos is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Vientos has not recorded a hit over his last seven games, going 0-for-23 with eight strikeouts and a sacrifice fly over that span. He'll be on the bench for Wednesday's game while Brett Baty starts at first base and bats third.
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