Mark Vientos News: Spring struggles continue
Vientos went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Getting the start at first base and batting second, Vientos wasn't able to catch up to a 95.3 mph fastball from Ryan Weiss in the fourth inning, striking out on a foul tip into Carlos Perez's glove. The Mets are still hoping Vientos can rebound from a tough 2025 and become a key part of the offense, but he's batting a miserable .048 (1-for-21) this spring with a 0:4 BB:K. Given his defensive limitations, if the 26-year-old isn't contributing with his bat, his playing time could dwindle quickly once the regular season begins in favor of other young players like Brett Baty or Ronny Mauricio.
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