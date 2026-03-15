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Mark Vientos News: Spring struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Vientos went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Getting the start at first base and batting second, Vientos wasn't able to catch up to a 95.3 mph fastball from Ryan Weiss in the fourth inning, striking out on a foul tip into Carlos Perez's glove. The Mets are still hoping Vientos can rebound from a tough 2025 and become a key part of the offense, but he's batting a miserable .048 (1-for-21) this spring with a 0:4 BB:K. Given his defensive limitations, if the 26-year-old isn't contributing with his bat, his playing time could dwindle quickly once the regular season begins in favor of other young players like Brett Baty or Ronny Mauricio.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
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