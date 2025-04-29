Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Vientos headshot

Mark Vientos News: Stays hot in Monday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Vientos went 2-for-4 with two walks, a three-run home run and three additional runs scored in Monday's 19-5 rout of the Nationals.

Hitting ahead of Brandon Nimmo -- who tied a Mets record with nine RBI on the day -- paid dividends for Vientos, but the third baseman also capped the team's offensive eruption in the ninth inning with his third homer of the season. Vientos has hit safely in six straight games and 12 of his last 13, slashing .320/.364/.600 over that stretch with all three of his long balls, 11 runs and 13 RBI.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now