Mark Vientos headshot

Mark Vientos News: Sticking at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Vientos is slated to remain at third base for the Mets following their re-signing of Pete Alonso, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos was set to shift to first base when it looked like Alonso was headed elsewhere, but he'll now get to stick at the hot corner. The 25-year-old appears set to bat cleanup behind Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Alonso, setting him up for plenty of RBI opportunities.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
