Mark Vientos headshot

Mark Vientos News: Strong May continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Vientos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

The 26-year-old launched a first-pitch cutter from Tyler Holton down the left-field line in the fifth inning, one of five long balls by the Mets on the afternoon. Vientos has been getting a chance to play every day at first base in the absence of Jorge Polanco (Achilles/wrist) and he's found his power stroke as a result. Through 11 games in May, Vientos is slashing .250/.283/.568 with two doubles, four homers and 11 RBI.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Vientos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Vientos See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
13 days ago