Mark Vientos News: Swats fifth homer in Friday's win
Vientos went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Vientos led off the top of the second inning with a solo shot, his fifth of the season, taking Ryne Nelson deep on a slider. He then led off the top of the 10th inning with what proved to be a game-winning RBI double. Vientos has three long balls and eight RBI in six games this month and is slashing .240/.287/.440 with five homers, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and a 7:24 BB:K across 108 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Vientos See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 27 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Vientos See More