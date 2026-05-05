Mark Vientos News: Two more RBI in Monday's win
Vientos went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's win over the Rockies.
While he didn't have much to show for it, Vientos was scorching the ball all afternoon, and two of his outs left his bat with exit velocities over 100 mph. The 26-year-old is slashing .273/.333/.523 over his last 13 games with two doubles, three homers, five runs and nine RBI as he turns things around after a slow start to the campaign.
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