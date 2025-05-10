Martin Maldonado News: Swats homer Friday

Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 13-9 win against Colorado on Friday.

Maldonado's long ball was a fifth-inning two-run shot to left field that gave the Padres a 10-1 lead. It was his first homer since April 6 -- a span of 16 games. Maldonado's .207/.233/.328 slash line is far from impressive, but if he keeps up this pace he'll finish with a batting average above the Mendoza Line for the first time since 2020. The veteran backstop has started four of San Diego's past seven games behind the plate, with Elias Diaz starting the other three.