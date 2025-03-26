Martin Maldonado News: Will be part of Opening Day roster
Maldonado has been informed that he will make San Diego's Opening Day roster, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Maldonado's shortcomings as a hitter are well-documented -- he hasn't notched a regular-season batting average above .191 since 2020 and slashed a meager .167/.310/.208 during spring training this year. However, the veteran's defense and ability to work with pitchers are well-respected, which appears to be enough for him to break camp with the big club as the Padres' No. 2 catcher behind Elias Diaz. Former vaunted prospect Luis Campusano was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, but Maldonado's roster spot could be challenged at any point in the season if Campusano shows growth with the bat in the minors.
