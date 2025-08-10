After Perez built up to four innings and 58 pitches in his second rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Venable suggested that the veteran southpaw would require another start in the minors before returning from the 60-day injured list. However, Venable's comments Sunday seemingly suggest that Perez's return from the IL could be expedited, depending on how the 34-year-old comes out of his upcoming throwing session. Perez has been on the shelf since April 19 due to a left flexor strain, so he'll likely have his workload monitored carefully if the White Sox bring him back from the IL during the upcoming week.