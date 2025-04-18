Fantasy Baseball
Martin Perez headshot

Martin Perez Injury: Leaves with forearm soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Perez was removed from his start Friday against the Red Sox due to left forearm soreness.

Perez made it through just three innings before his forearm forced him out of the game, during which he allowed four runs on five hits and two walks. The White Sox will presumably take a closer look at the 34-year-old southpaw to determine whether he suffered any structural damage during his outing Friday, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.

