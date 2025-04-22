Fantasy Baseball
Martin Perez headshot

Martin Perez Injury: Not expected to return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Perez (elbow) is not expected to return this season, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics on Perez's left elbow injury remain scarce, with Rogers reporting only that the southpaw will not undergo Tommy John surgery. However, Rogers adds that Perez will not throw again until September, at the earliest, and after that long of a layoff he will not have time to make it back on a major-league mound in 2025. Perez will become a free agent this offseason after a $10 million mutual option for 2026 is officially declined.

