Martin Perez Injury: Placed on IL

The White Sox placed Perez on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left elbow inflammation.

Perez made an early exit from his start Friday due to soreness in his forearm/elbow. The results of his MRI are still unknown, but the White Sox will shut him down for the next couple of weeks anyway. Chicago will need to find a replacement for the 34-year-old in its rotation, but for now, Jared Shuster will come up from Triple-A to give the Sox some extra bullpen depth.