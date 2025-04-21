Martin Perez Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list
The White Sox transferred Perez (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Perez landed on the 15-day IL on Friday due to what was labeled left elbow inflammation. While the White Sox haven't revealed the results of an MRI, Perez being moved to the 60-day IL suggests the southpaw might be dealing with additional damage to the elbow. He won't be eligible to return until mid-June.
