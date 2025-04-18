Martin Perez Injury: Slated for MRI
Perez will receive an MRI on his left forearm Saturday, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Perez reported soreness in his forearm after the third inning of Friday's contest and decided to exit the game rather than push through it. The results of his MRI will help determine if he'll be able to make his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in Minnesota on Wednesday.
