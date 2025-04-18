Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Martin Perez headshot

Martin Perez Injury: Slated for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 9:17pm

Perez will receive an MRI on his left forearm Saturday, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Perez reported soreness in his forearm after the third inning of Friday's contest and decided to exit the game rather than push through it. The results of his MRI will help determine if he'll be able to make his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Martin Perez
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now