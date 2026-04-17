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Martin Perez News: Back with Atlanta to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Atlanta selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Perez re-signed with Atlanta earlier this week after electing free agency and is slated to start Friday's game on the road in Philadelphia. The veteran left-hander holds a 3.14 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings during his time in the majors this season. Perez should make at least a couple additional starts for Atlanta but will likely lose his rotation spot once Spencer Strider (oblique) is ready to return around the beginning of May.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
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