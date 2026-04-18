Martin Perez News: Blanks Philly for first win

Perez (1-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 9-0 rout of the Phillies. He struck out four.

On paper at least, it's been a hectic week for the veteran southpaw. Perez started for Atlanta last Saturday, was DFA'ed on Sunday as the team scrambles to patch together its staff in the wake of injuries, elected to become a free agent Tuesday, re-signed a minor-league deal with the club Wednesday, and was added back to the 26-man roster Friday to make his next start. The transactional shenanigans didn't faze Perez at all, as he tossed 59 of 94 pitches for strikes while delivering his first quality start of 2026. Through four outings (three starts) he's produced a 2.21 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB through 20.1 innings, but his hold on a rotation spot is precarious as the organization clearly views the 35-year-old as expendable. He's set to make his next trip to the mound on the road next week against the Nationals, but with Spencer Strider (oblique) having begun a rehab assignment and top prospects Didier Fuentes and JR Ritchie both pitching well at Triple-A Gwinnett, each Perez start could be his last for Atlanta.