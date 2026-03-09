Martin Perez News: Chance for roster spot improving

Perez is now the favorite to open the regular season as Atlanta's sixth starter or as a potential swingman, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Perez's chances of cracking the Opening Day roster appeared slim to none just a few weeks prior, but the injury bug continues to bite Atlanta's starting rotation. Joey Wentz (knee) is the latest casualty, as he was diagnosed with a torn right ACL on Monday. This will undoubtedly improve Perez's chances of making the big-league roster, especially when considering that Atlanta opens the campaign with 13 games in 13 day, making it all the more likely the club elects to carry six starting pitchers, per Bowman. "I love the fact that Martin's in our camp, the guy can still really pitch," said skipper Walt Weiss. Perez has surrendered one run while striking out three over five innings so far this spring.