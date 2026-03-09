Martin Perez News: Chance for roster spot improving
Perez is now the favorite to open the regular season as Atlanta's sixth starter or as a potential swingman, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Perez's chances of cracking the Opening Day roster appeared slim to none just a few weeks prior, but the injury bug continues to bite Atlanta's starting rotation. Joey Wentz (knee) is the latest casualty, as he was diagnosed with a torn right ACL on Monday. This will undoubtedly improve Perez's chances of making the big-league roster, especially when considering that Atlanta opens the campaign with 13 games in 13 day, making it all the more likely the club elects to carry six starting pitchers, per Bowman. "I love the fact that Martin's in our camp, the guy can still really pitch," said skipper Walt Weiss. Perez has surrendered one run while striking out three over five innings so far this spring.
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East14 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise34 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week177 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12178 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12178 days ago