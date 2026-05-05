Martin Perez News: Could be needed to start

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said that Perez wasn't available out of the bullpen for Monday's 5-4 loss to Seattle because the left-hander might be needed to start one of the final two games of the series in Seattle, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta has already confirmed Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes as its starters for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, but Weiss's comments may indicate that one of the two is not necessarily locked into taking the hill that day. Though he had been expected to shift to the bullpen when Atlanta brought back Spencer Strider from the injured list over the weekend, Perez looks like he could still be a factor in the rotation. Whether he makes his next appearance as a starter or a reliever, Perez will be fresh after having not pitched since last Tuesday, when he tossed five scoreless innings against Detroit to bring his ERA down to 2.22 for the season.