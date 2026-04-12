Martin Perez News: Designated for assignment
Atlanta designated Perez for assignment Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander has filled in well as a rotation piece for Atlanta, posting a 3.14 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings (three appearances). Perez will now go through the waiver process and can elect to hit free agency if he goes unclaimed.
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