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Martin Perez News: Drawing another start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Perez is slated to start Thursday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After being re-signed last week, Perez slotted back into the Atlanta rotation for his third start of the season and delivered a gem in last Friday's 9-0 win over the Phillies, tossing six scoreless frames. The veteran lefty is now holding down a 2.21 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 20.1 innings on the season, but he could soon be moved out of the rotation with Spencer Strider (oblique) trending toward a potential return from the injured list next weekend. How Perez fares Thursday could decide whether he receives another start before Strider returns or shifts into a long-relief role.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
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