Martin Perez News: Drawing start Monday
Perez will start Monday's game in Miami, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Perez has been terrific while bouncing back-and-forth between the rotation and bullpen, collecting a 2.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB over 35 innings covering five starts and three relief outings. It could be just a spot start for Perez as Atlanta keeps the lefty's role flexible. However, Perez is an option to grab J.R. Ritchie's spot at some point if the rookie isn't able to rein in his recent control problems.
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