Martin Perez News: Elects free agency

Perez cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Perez was jettisoned from Atlanta's 40-man roster Sunday despite posting a 3.14 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 14.1 innings over three appearances (two starts) with the club. The 35-year-old's strong start will likely help him attract interest on the open market from teams in need of early rotation help.