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Martin Perez News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Perez cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Perez was jettisoned from Atlanta's 40-man roster Sunday despite posting a 3.14 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 14.1 innings over three appearances (two starts) with the club. The 35-year-old's strong start will likely help him attract interest on the open market from teams in need of early rotation help.

Martin Perez
 Free Agent
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