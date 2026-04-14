Martin Perez News: Elects free agency
Perez cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Perez was jettisoned from Atlanta's 40-man roster Sunday despite posting a 3.14 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 14.1 innings over three appearances (two starts) with the club. The 35-year-old's strong start will likely help him attract interest on the open market from teams in need of early rotation help.
Martin Perez
Free Agent
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