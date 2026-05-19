Martin Perez News: Fans career-high 10
Perez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Marlins, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings, He struck out 10.
Moving back into the rotation after JR Ritchie was sent back down to Triple-A Gwinnett, Perez got ambushed by Miami for three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but he kept his focus and wound up setting a new career high in strikeouts while firing 55 of 78 pitches for strikes. The veteran southpaw sports a 2.85 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB through 41 innings over 10 appearances (six starts), and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Nationals.
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