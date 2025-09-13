The veteran southpaw had no margin for error as Tanner Bibee was busy firing a two-hit shutout opposite him, but Perez still delivered his third quality start in his last four outings on 96 pitches (61 strikes). Since coming off the IL in mid-August, Perez has produced a 3.34 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB in 32.1 innings over six appearances (five starts), but he has an 0-4 record to show for it due to a lack of run support -- incredibly, Chicago's been shut out in four of those six games. He's scheduled to make his next trip to the mound at home next week against the Orioles.